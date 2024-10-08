Michael Cheika's Controversial Ban Questions His Welcome in English Rugby

Michael Cheika has found himself at odds with English club rugby authorities following a two-match ban imposed for his interaction with an independent matchday doctor. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) disciplinary panel claimed Cheika was "overly aggressive" after a Premiership game.

The Australian coach, displeased with player substitutions due to head-knocks, began serving his ban but remains skeptical about its fairness. "I'm really disappointed," Cheika conveyed, hinting at a feeling of being unwelcome in the league due to what he described as a minor incident.

Leicester officially disagreed with the ban while choosing not to appeal. As Cheika prepares for Leicester's upcoming match against Northampton, he maintains he did nothing wrong and anticipates proving his resilience in the league.

