Australia Seeks Redemption Against China in World Cup Qualifiers
Australia faces China in a crucial World Cup qualification match in Adelaide, aiming for their first win under new coach Tony Popovic. Both teams seek to bounce back from disappointing starts in the third round of Asian qualifiers. Key players and strategic adjustments highlight the stakes.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia hosts China in a decisive World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Adelaide, as both teams seek their first wins in the third round of Asian qualification for the 2026 tournament. Australia, under the new management of coach Tony Popovic, looks to rejuvenate their campaign.
The Socceroos have struggled initially, managing just a single point from two games, while China languishes at the bottom of Group C with two defeats. Popovic, a seasoned coach, is optimistic about turning the team's fortunes around with dynamic play and fresh energy.
China, seeking a World Cup appearance since its 2002 debut, faces additional challenges with star forward Wu Lei injured and past heavy losses, including a 7-0 defeat to Japan. Both teams are desperate for a victory to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tony Popovic Named as New Australian Coach Following Shock Resignation
Incredible Week in Asian Football: Stunning Goals and Major Upsets
Tony Popovic: A New Dawn for Australia's Socceroos
Tony Popovic Appointed Head Coach of Australia's National Football Team
Tony Popovic Takes Helm as New Australia Coach After Graham Arnold's Resignation