Australia Seeks Redemption Against China in World Cup Qualifiers

Australia hosts China in a decisive World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Adelaide, as both teams seek their first wins in the third round of Asian qualification for the 2026 tournament. Australia, under the new management of coach Tony Popovic, looks to rejuvenate their campaign.

The Socceroos have struggled initially, managing just a single point from two games, while China languishes at the bottom of Group C with two defeats. Popovic, a seasoned coach, is optimistic about turning the team's fortunes around with dynamic play and fresh energy.

China, seeking a World Cup appearance since its 2002 debut, faces additional challenges with star forward Wu Lei injured and past heavy losses, including a 7-0 defeat to Japan. Both teams are desperate for a victory to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)