Left Menu

Australia Seeks Redemption Against China in World Cup Qualifiers

Australia faces China in a crucial World Cup qualification match in Adelaide, aiming for their first win under new coach Tony Popovic. Both teams seek to bounce back from disappointing starts in the third round of Asian qualifiers. Key players and strategic adjustments highlight the stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:27 IST
Australia Seeks Redemption Against China in World Cup Qualifiers
Olympic football match
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia hosts China in a decisive World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Adelaide, as both teams seek their first wins in the third round of Asian qualification for the 2026 tournament. Australia, under the new management of coach Tony Popovic, looks to rejuvenate their campaign.

The Socceroos have struggled initially, managing just a single point from two games, while China languishes at the bottom of Group C with two defeats. Popovic, a seasoned coach, is optimistic about turning the team's fortunes around with dynamic play and fresh energy.

China, seeking a World Cup appearance since its 2002 debut, faces additional challenges with star forward Wu Lei injured and past heavy losses, including a 7-0 defeat to Japan. Both teams are desperate for a victory to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024