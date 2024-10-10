Chennaiyin FC U-12 Squad to Face Global Giants at Norwich City Mina Cup

Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC's U-12 team is set to represent India in the Norwich City Mina Cup UK, a prestigious youth tournament featuring top football clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool. The event offers invaluable exposure and skill development opportunities for young players as they compete against elite international teams.

Under-12 Chennaiyin FC team (Photo: Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC's Under-12 team is set to mark a significant milestone for Indian grassroots football by representing the nation at the prestigious Norwich City Mina Cup in the UK. The tournament, scheduled for October 12 and 13, will be hosted at Norwich City FC's cutting-edge training facility and will showcase the top youth football talent globally.

This unprecedented opportunity will allow the young Indian players to gain essential international experience by competing at a high level and honing their skills against elite opponents. Chennaiyin FC stands out as the only Indian club among the 16 participating teams, which include illustrious names like Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter Milan, SL Benfica, Leeds United, Feyenoord Rotterdam, and Borussia Dortmund.

A 15-member squad from Chennaiyin, accompanied by coaching staff, departed for England. Club vice president Ekansh Gupta expressed excitement about the Norwich City Mina Cup, recognizing it as an outstanding platform for the young athletes to showcase their talent. He appreciated Norwich City FC for facilitating this opportunity and looked forward to strengthening ties between the clubs.

The tournament is a critical UK qualifier for the 2025 Mina Cup, considered a leading event in youth football. Sam Jeffery, Norwich City FC's Commercial Director, highlighted the significance of the flagship academy tournament and welcomed Chennaiyin FC. The Chennai side is grouped with Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Empire Football Club, in a format ensuring comprehensive development through eight matches for each team.

