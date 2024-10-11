Brazil's Last-Minute Triumph Over Chile Sparks World Cup Hopes

In a thrilling finish, Brazil snatched a 2-1 win against Chile in the South American World Cup qualifiers with an 89th-minute goal by substitute Luiz Henrique. The match marked a significant turnaround for Brazil, overcoming their recent series of poor performances and defeats.

Despite an early setback as Chile took the lead through Eduardo Vargas, Brazil equalized in first-half added time courtesy of Igor Jesus' header, which marked his first international goal. In the second half, Brazil dominated possession, culminating in Henrique's decisive strike.

With this victory, Brazil rises to fourth in the standings, reigniting their World Cup ambitions. In other qualifier matches, Argentina drew 1-1 with Venezuela, and Bolivia scored a narrow 1-0 win over Colombia, shaking up the leaderboard. Only the top six will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

