Dramatic Football Night: Upsets and Records

Lee Carsley encountered significant setbacks in his role as England's interim coach after a bold team selection led to a 2-1 defeat against Greece in the Nations League.

In other matches, Erling Haaland became Norway's all-time top scorer with a brace, helping his team to a decisive victory over Slovakia.

Despite missing key players, France comfortably defeated Israel, while Italy drew with Belgium after a game-changing red card for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

