Dramatic Football Night: Upsets and Records
Lee Carsley faces challenges as England loses to Greece, affecting his chances for a permanent coaching role. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland sets a new scoring record for Norway, and France wins without key players. Italy's match ends in a draw after a pivotal red card.
Updated: 11-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:45 IST
Lee Carsley encountered significant setbacks in his role as England's interim coach after a bold team selection led to a 2-1 defeat against Greece in the Nations League.
In other matches, Erling Haaland became Norway's all-time top scorer with a brace, helping his team to a decisive victory over Slovakia.
Despite missing key players, France comfortably defeated Israel, while Italy drew with Belgium after a game-changing red card for Lorenzo Pellegrini.
