Chris Wood Leads New Zealand's World Cup Charge with Victory Over Tahiti

Chris Wood scored his 35th international goal to lead New Zealand's 3-0 victory over Tahiti, marking a promising start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. With the expanded format offering direct Oceania qualification, New Zealand aims for its third World Cup appearance after the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:55 IST
Chris Wood, celebrated for his goal-scoring prowess, secured New Zealand's 3-0 victory against Tahiti by netting his 35th international goal. The match marked a pivotal opening in the Oceania qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

New Zealand has consistently dominated Oceania football since Australia's departure to the Asian confederation in 2006. However, they've struggled at the intercontinental playoff stage during recent World Cup qualifying attempts. The expanded 2026 format now grants direct qualification for Oceania's top team, a role New Zealand is eager to fill.

The All Whites will face Vanuatu and Samoa in their upcoming matches, with the ultimate goal of securing a World Cup spot through the four-team knockout tournament in March. Meanwhile, in Group A, wins by Fiji and New Caledonia set the stage for a competitive qualifying series.

