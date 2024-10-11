Historic Triumph: England's Unprecedented Test Victory

In a historic performance, England became the first team to triumph in a test by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs, thumping Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in a gripping match on Friday. The memorable win was sealed by standout performances from Harry Brook and Joe Root, each delivering exceptional scores.

The English team dominated despite an initial strong showing by Pakistan, with Jack Leach's three-wicket haul sparking ecstatic celebrations among English supporters. The crucial early resolve by Pakistan faltered as England's bowlers dismantled the lineup on the final day, wrapping up the victory before lunch.

Pakistan, after resuming the day at 152-6, struggled against England's formidable pace attack. Despite a resilient innings by Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal, the hosts fell short. Pakistan's captain Shan Masood expressed the nation's disappointment but emphasized confidence in a comeback when the teams meet again.

(With inputs from agencies.)