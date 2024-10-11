Left Menu

A Landmark Day in Global Sports: Headlines That Define the Games

In today's sports news brief: NBA champion Danny Green retires; WNBA Finals to become best-of-seven; tennis legend Rafa Nadal plans retirement; Coco Gauff shines in Wuhan; Minnesota Twins might sell; Kopitar's heroic hat trick for the Kings; Bears pursued Tom Brady; Don Marshall passes away; Steelers' Russell Wilson nears return; NBA aiming for China comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day filled with sports milestones, basketball veteran Danny Green has announced the end of his illustrious NBA career after 15 successful seasons spanning across several teams. Known for his three-point precision, Green secured championships with three franchises, etching his name into the annals of professional basketball.

The world of women's basketball is set for a significant change. The WNBA has declared that its Finals will expand to a best-of-seven format starting in 2025. This decision, revealed just ahead of the 2024 Finals commencement, heralds a new era for the sport and promises longer, more intense championship series.

In tennis, the legendary Rafa Nadal will retire following this year's Davis Cup Finals. Despite battling injuries, Nadal's remarkable career includes an incredible 14 French Open titles, affirming his place as 'King of Clay'. Meanwhile, young tennis star Coco Gauff has achieved her 50th win of the year, underlining her ascendancy in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

