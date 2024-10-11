Ganges Grandmasters Triumph in Dramatic Chess Showdown

In a gripping finale at the Global Chess League, the Ganges Grandmasters, under the leadership of chess legend Viswanathan Anand, outclassed the upGrad Mumba Masters with a commanding 12-4 victory.

The match opened as the bottom-ranked teams clashed, both eager to climb the leaderboard before the tournament's conclusion.

Despite competitive play, key victories from Vaishali Rameshbabu and Parham Maghsoodloo were decisive. The result marked a disappointing end for Mumba Masters as Ganges averted a last-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)