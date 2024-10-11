Ganges Grandmasters Triumph in Dramatic Chess Showdown
Led by Viswanathan Anand, the Ganges Grandmasters defeated the upGrad Mumba Masters 12-4 in the Global Chess League's final day, securing a significant victory. Despite each team's struggles, pivotal wins by Vaishali Rameshbabu and Parham Maghsoodloo ensured Ganges avoided a last-place finish. Mumba's campaign ended in disappointment.
In a gripping finale at the Global Chess League, the Ganges Grandmasters, under the leadership of chess legend Viswanathan Anand, outclassed the upGrad Mumba Masters with a commanding 12-4 victory.
The match opened as the bottom-ranked teams clashed, both eager to climb the leaderboard before the tournament's conclusion.
Despite competitive play, key victories from Vaishali Rameshbabu and Parham Maghsoodloo were decisive. The result marked a disappointing end for Mumba Masters as Ganges averted a last-place finish.
