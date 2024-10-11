UEFA Cracks Down on Racism: Sanctions for Atletico Madrid and Lazio

UEFA has taken a firm stance against racism by imposing sanctions on Atletico Madrid and Lazio for inappropriate fan behavior. The governing body has fined Atletico 30,000 euros following incidents during a Champions League game against Benfica, with a one-match ticket ban suspended for one year.

Meanwhile, Lazio faces multiple penalties totaling 66,500 euros for similar issues during a Europa League match against Nice. The measures include a 45,000 euro fine and the closure of sections of their stadium due to fan misconduct. The penalty relates to previously suspended disciplinary actions from December 2023, which will see closures during the upcoming game against Porto.

Additional sanctions against Lazio include fines for the lighting of fireworks, throwing objects, and blocking passageways, highlighting UEFA's zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discriminatory behavior in the sport.

