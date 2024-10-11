Left Menu

Bafana Bafana Set for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against Congo Brazzaville

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shared his optimism ahead of the game, noting the team's noticeable improvement during training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:53 IST
Bafana Bafana Set for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against Congo Brazzaville
South Africa will be aiming for maximum points from these qualifiers to boost their chances of securing a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.  Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bafana Bafana are ready to take on Congo Brazzaville in tonight's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. The highly anticipated match kicks off at 7 pm, with the South African national football team aiming for a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, expressed confidence in the team, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “The boyz [sic] are ready.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shared his optimism ahead of the game, noting the team's noticeable improvement during training. "I’m more comfortable now than I was at the beginning of our camp," said Broos. Reflecting on recent performances against Uganda and South Sudan, where South Africa secured four points out of six, he acknowledged that the team's performance wasn't at its best but emphasized the squad's determination to bounce back.

“I saw a very hungry team this week. We trained very well, and everyone is aware of the need to perform better. After the games in September, we’ve been motivated and are ready for two good results against Congo—starting tonight,” Broos stated.

Team captain Ronwen Williams echoed the coach's sentiments, praising the positive atmosphere within the squad. “There’s been a change in mentality, and it was clear during our training this week. The team spirit is back, and we're ready to go,” said Williams.

The visiting Congolese team arrived in the Eastern Cape on Thursday afternoon, holding their first training session at the stadium later that evening. After tonight’s match, Bafana Bafana will head to Congo Brazzaville for the return leg on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

South Africa will be aiming for maximum points from these qualifiers to boost their chances of securing a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament. 

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024