Bafana Bafana Set for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against Congo Brazzaville

Bafana Bafana are ready to take on Congo Brazzaville in tonight's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. The highly anticipated match kicks off at 7 pm, with the South African national football team aiming for a strong performance in front of the home crowd.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, expressed confidence in the team, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “The boyz [sic] are ready.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shared his optimism ahead of the game, noting the team's noticeable improvement during training. "I’m more comfortable now than I was at the beginning of our camp," said Broos. Reflecting on recent performances against Uganda and South Sudan, where South Africa secured four points out of six, he acknowledged that the team's performance wasn't at its best but emphasized the squad's determination to bounce back.

“I saw a very hungry team this week. We trained very well, and everyone is aware of the need to perform better. After the games in September, we’ve been motivated and are ready for two good results against Congo—starting tonight,” Broos stated.

Team captain Ronwen Williams echoed the coach's sentiments, praising the positive atmosphere within the squad. “There’s been a change in mentality, and it was clear during our training this week. The team spirit is back, and we're ready to go,” said Williams.

The visiting Congolese team arrived in the Eastern Cape on Thursday afternoon, holding their first training session at the stadium later that evening. After tonight’s match, Bafana Bafana will head to Congo Brazzaville for the return leg on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

South Africa will be aiming for maximum points from these qualifiers to boost their chances of securing a spot in the 2025 AFCON tournament.