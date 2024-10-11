Jaydev Unadkat Extends Sussex Stint Through 2026

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has solidified his future with Sussex by agreeing to extend his contract through the 2025 and 2026 County Championship seasons. Initially signing with the team in 2023, Unadkat made an immediate impact, taking 11 wickets in his debut season.

Returning for the 2024 season, Unadkat was in stellar form, claiming 22 wickets at an impressive average of 14.40 over five matches, which played a crucial role in Sussex securing the Division Two title. Expressing his affection for his second home, Unadkat reflected on his journey in a team release.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach, emphasized Unadkat's contributions both on and off the field, praising his skill and character. Unadkat continues to lead Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, despite a challenging 2024 IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up eight wickets in 11 matches.

