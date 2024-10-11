Left Menu

Jaydev Unadkat Extends Sussex Stint Through 2026

Indian bowler Jaydev Unadkat has signed a contract extension with Sussex, continuing his association for the 2025 and 2026 County Championship seasons. Unadkat, who initially joined Sussex in 2023, has been instrumental with 33 wickets in total, significantly contributing to the team's success in winning the Division Two title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:36 IST
Jaydev Unadkat Extends Sussex Stint Through 2026
Jaydev Unadkat (Photo: Sussex Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat has solidified his future with Sussex by agreeing to extend his contract through the 2025 and 2026 County Championship seasons. Initially signing with the team in 2023, Unadkat made an immediate impact, taking 11 wickets in his debut season.

Returning for the 2024 season, Unadkat was in stellar form, claiming 22 wickets at an impressive average of 14.40 over five matches, which played a crucial role in Sussex securing the Division Two title. Expressing his affection for his second home, Unadkat reflected on his journey in a team release.

Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach, emphasized Unadkat's contributions both on and off the field, praising his skill and character. Unadkat continues to lead Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, despite a challenging 2024 IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up eight wickets in 11 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024