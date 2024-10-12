Left Menu

European Football Bodies Clash with FIFA over Busy Soccer Calendar

European football organizations, including FIFPRO and LaLiga, plan to file a complaint to the EU against FIFA. They argue the expanding soccer schedule is harming players' wellbeing and accuse FIFA of abusing its market power. This comes amid growing antitrust challenges against FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 02:47 IST
European Football Bodies Clash with FIFA over Busy Soccer Calendar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Leagues, FIFPRO players' union, and Spain's LaLiga are set to lodge a joint complaint with the European Union regarding FIFA's expanding soccer calendar. Concerns have mounted over the impact of hectic schedules on players' health, urging these bodies to take action against the global soccer authority.

The complaint, scheduled for submission on Monday, challenges FIFA's dominance in organizing international matches. This move follows a recent EU court ruling that critiqued FIFA's player transfer regulations as a violation of EU laws, a ruling driven by former French player Lassana Diarra.

European Leagues, FIFPRO, and LaLiga warn that the bloated calendar, exacerbated by an expanded Champions League and World Cup, poses severe risks to player health and national league stability. FIFA, however, defends the schedule, pointing to its unanimous approval by the council following extensive consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024