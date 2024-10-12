European Football Bodies Clash with FIFA over Busy Soccer Calendar

The European Leagues, FIFPRO players' union, and Spain's LaLiga are set to lodge a joint complaint with the European Union regarding FIFA's expanding soccer calendar. Concerns have mounted over the impact of hectic schedules on players' health, urging these bodies to take action against the global soccer authority.

The complaint, scheduled for submission on Monday, challenges FIFA's dominance in organizing international matches. This move follows a recent EU court ruling that critiqued FIFA's player transfer regulations as a violation of EU laws, a ruling driven by former French player Lassana Diarra.

European Leagues, FIFPRO, and LaLiga warn that the bloated calendar, exacerbated by an expanded Champions League and World Cup, poses severe risks to player health and national league stability. FIFA, however, defends the schedule, pointing to its unanimous approval by the council following extensive consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)