Mancini's Mission: Saudi Arabia's World Cup Quest

Saudi Arabia's coach, Roberto Mancini, urges his team to move beyond past successes as they aim for a 2026 World Cup spot, following a 2-0 loss to Japan. Mancini highlights changes in team dynamics and the influx of foreign players affecting the regular playtime of local talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roberto Mancini, the coach of Saudi Arabia, is urging his players to forget past glories and focus on securing a place in the 2026 World Cup. This comes after a disheartening 2-0 defeat to Japan in Jeddah, leaving the Saudis trailing in the World Cup qualification race.

Mancini, who stepped in as coach in August 2023, emphasized the importance of adapting to the current scenario rather than relying on past performances. The message is clear: historic victories, such as their triumph over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, will not guarantee future success.

Amidst a changing landscape where foreign players increasingly populate the Saudi Pro League, Mancini faces challenges with the decreased playtime of Saudi players. With a critical match against Bahrain approaching, Saudi Arabia is eager to get back on track, sharing four points with their visitors and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

