Left Menu

Historic Wins for Indian Table Tennis at Asian Championships

Indian table tennis achieved historic success as Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee secured a medal in women's doubles at the Asian Championships, a first for India. The men's team also claimed bronze. These are landmark achievements in Indian table tennis, marking significant progress in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:34 IST
Historic Wins for Indian Table Tennis at Asian Championships
Ayhika Mukherjee. (Photo- Ultimate Table Tennis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

In a historic achievement for Indian table tennis, Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee made headlines by becoming the first Indian pair to win a medal in the women's doubles category at the Asian Table Tennis Championships. Their remarkable performance on Saturday saw them overcome the South Korean duo of Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye with a 3-1 victory in the semifinals.

The Indian pair initially faced a setback, losing the first game 10-12, but bounced back impressively to clinch the next three games 11-7, 11-9, and 11-8, thus securing their place in the finals. Meanwhile, the Indian men's table tennis team also celebrated a significant win, bagging a bronze medal at the prestigious tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The men's team was halted in the semifinals by Chinese Taipei, enduring a 0-3 loss, yet their earlier victory against Kazakhstan secured them a spot on the podium. The Indian women's team also carved a niche in history by claiming the country's first-ever bronze in the women's team category, a milestone achievement since the competition's 1972 inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024