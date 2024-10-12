Historic Wins for Indian Table Tennis at Asian Championships

In a historic achievement for Indian table tennis, Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee made headlines by becoming the first Indian pair to win a medal in the women's doubles category at the Asian Table Tennis Championships. Their remarkable performance on Saturday saw them overcome the South Korean duo of Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye with a 3-1 victory in the semifinals.

The Indian pair initially faced a setback, losing the first game 10-12, but bounced back impressively to clinch the next three games 11-7, 11-9, and 11-8, thus securing their place in the finals. Meanwhile, the Indian men's table tennis team also celebrated a significant win, bagging a bronze medal at the prestigious tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The men's team was halted in the semifinals by Chinese Taipei, enduring a 0-3 loss, yet their earlier victory against Kazakhstan secured them a spot on the podium. The Indian women's team also carved a niche in history by claiming the country's first-ever bronze in the women's team category, a milestone achievement since the competition's 1972 inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)