Djokovic Eyes Milestone Victory in Shanghai Showdown

Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals, moving closer to his 100th ATP title. Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner, who secured the year-end world number one ranking by defeating Tomas Machac. Djokovic seeks his fifth Shanghai Masters crown and Sinner aims for a seventh trophy this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:56 IST
Novak Djokovic

In a thrilling match at the Shanghai Masters, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic took a significant step toward his 100th ATP title with a victory over American Taylor Fritz. Djokovic, the fourth seed, faced off against Fritz in the semi-finals and ultimately triumphed with a 6-4, 7-6(6) victory, setting up a final clash against Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, the top-ranked player, earlier cemented his status as the year-end world number one after defeating 30th-seeded Tomas Machac. With this feat, Sinner becomes the first Italian to conclude the year in this prestigious position, marking a milestone in his already impressive career.

The upcoming match promises excitement, as Djokovic aims to secure his 100th ATP title and add another Shanghai Masters crown to his collection, while Sinner seeks to claim his seventh trophy of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

