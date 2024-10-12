Left Menu

New Zealand Takes Lead in America's Cup Showdown

New Zealand defeated Britain in the initial America's Cup races, establishing a 2-0 lead. Co-helms Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge showcased strong performances in Barcelona's light winds. Meanwhile, British skipper Ainslie expressed determination to improve. Italy celebrated victories in the first Women's and Youth America's Cup events.

In an impressive start to the 37th America's Cup, New Zealand triumphed over Britain in the opening races, securing a 2-0 lead. Helmed by Peter Burling and Nathan Outteridge, the New Zealand team excelled in the light Mediterranean winds off the coast of Barcelona.

The British challengers, led by skipper Ainslie, are analyzing Saturday's data as they aim to enhance their performance and match New Zealand's pace in the upcoming races. Ainslie remains optimistic about turning the tide in the first-to-seven contest.

On a historic note, Italy clinched the inaugural Women's America's Cup and the Youth America's Cup, marking a significant achievement in competitive sailing. The events in Barcelona continue to captivate audiences with their thrilling displays of speed and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

