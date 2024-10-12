Sanju Samson's Historic Century Powers India to Record T20I Score

In a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad, Sanju Samson's maiden T20I century inspired India to post their highest-ever T20I total of 297/6 against Bangladesh. Samson was instrumental, scoring 111 from 47 balls, ably supported by blistering contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

India, batting first after winning the toss, quickly recovered from the early loss of Abhishek Sharma. Samson initiated the onslaught, partnering with skipper Suryakumar Yadav to dismantle the Bangladesh bowling attack. The pair added a rapid 173 runs, setting the stage for a historic team performance.

Although Samson and Suryakumar eventually fell, Hardik Pandya maintained the momentum, hammering 47 runs off 18 deliveries. Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, struggled to contain the onslaught, as India ended their innings with a comprehensive score, setting a formidable target for a series whitewash.

