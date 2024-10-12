Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Historic Century Powers India to Record T20I Score

Sanju Samson's first T20I century and explosive batting by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya led India to a record T20I score of 297/6 against Bangladesh. The innings set a monumental challenge for Bangladesh and positioned India for a potential 3-0 series sweep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:16 IST
Sanju Samson's Historic Century Powers India to Record T20I Score
Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad, Sanju Samson's maiden T20I century inspired India to post their highest-ever T20I total of 297/6 against Bangladesh. Samson was instrumental, scoring 111 from 47 balls, ably supported by blistering contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

India, batting first after winning the toss, quickly recovered from the early loss of Abhishek Sharma. Samson initiated the onslaught, partnering with skipper Suryakumar Yadav to dismantle the Bangladesh bowling attack. The pair added a rapid 173 runs, setting the stage for a historic team performance.

Although Samson and Suryakumar eventually fell, Hardik Pandya maintained the momentum, hammering 47 runs off 18 deliveries. Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, struggled to contain the onslaught, as India ended their innings with a comprehensive score, setting a formidable target for a series whitewash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024