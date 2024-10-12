Left Menu

Sanju Samson Shines with Record-Breaking T20I Century

Sanju Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century with a spectacular 111 runs in 47 balls. This remarkable achievement was part of India's stunning performance against Bangladesh, setting their highest T20I score of 297/6, bolstered by contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others.

Updated: 12-10-2024 22:13 IST
Sanju Samson. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century, achieving this during the final match of the series against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Samson's explosive knock of 111 runs off just 47 deliveries featured 11 fours and eight sixes, delivered at an impressive strike rate of 236.17.

Samson's maiden T20I century is poised to strengthen his position as a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for India. Over 33 matches and 29 innings, he has accumulated 594 runs, averaging 22.84. His performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium speaks volumes, where he boasts an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 162.44 over eight innings.

Samson's century is the second-fastest by a player from a full-member team, beaten only by David Miller and Rohit Sharma, who hit their tons in 35 balls. The fastest T20I century overall was scored by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan in 27 balls against Cyprus. In the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Following an early wicket, Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35 balls) built a formidable partnership, setting the stage for fiery contributions from Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, leading to a record total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

