Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: Bangladesh Sets 164 Against India in T20I

In the final T20I, Bangladesh scored 164/7 in 20 overs against India. Key performances came from Towhid Hridoy, who remained unbeaten at 63, and Litton Das who scored 42. India's Ravi Bishnoi was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for 30 runs in his four overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST
Thrilling Finale: Bangladesh Sets 164 Against India in T20I
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh concluded their innings with a challenging total of 164/7 in the third and final T20I against India, held on Saturday. The team's notable performances included Towhid Hridoy, who remained not out with an impressive 63, and Litton Das contributing 42 runs.

Despite a staggering start with early wickets, Bangladesh stabilized their innings thanks to the efforts of Hridoy and Das. The Indian bowling lineup experienced varying degrees of success, with Ravi Bishnoi emerging as the standout performer, claiming three wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs.

The exciting match saw wickets fall at regular intervals with Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar also making significant contributions with the ball. As the teams entered the final overs, Bangladesh managed to set a respectable target, leaving the game finely poised for an intense finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024