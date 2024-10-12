Thrilling Finale: Bangladesh Sets 164 Against India in T20I

Bangladesh concluded their innings with a challenging total of 164/7 in the third and final T20I against India, held on Saturday. The team's notable performances included Towhid Hridoy, who remained not out with an impressive 63, and Litton Das contributing 42 runs.

Despite a staggering start with early wickets, Bangladesh stabilized their innings thanks to the efforts of Hridoy and Das. The Indian bowling lineup experienced varying degrees of success, with Ravi Bishnoi emerging as the standout performer, claiming three wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs.

The exciting match saw wickets fall at regular intervals with Mayank Yadav and Washington Sundar also making significant contributions with the ball. As the teams entered the final overs, Bangladesh managed to set a respectable target, leaving the game finely poised for an intense finish.

