Tilak Varma to Lead India's Charge at ACC Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup

In a significant announcement by the Asian Cricket Council on Saturday, Indian international batter Tilak Varma was named captain for the ACC Men's Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup. The team includes notable names such as Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Chahar, and Sai Kishore, all of whom have previously played for India's senior men's team.

The squad also features rising stars from the Indian Premier League, including Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Nehal Wadhera, and Rasikh Salam, who have demonstrated impressive performances in recent seasons. The 15-member team is set to travel to Oman for the tournament, scheduled from October 18 to 27. In Group B, India will compete alongside Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE, while Group A includes Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

This marks the sixth edition of the tournament, with Pakistan entering as the defending champions after defeating India in last year's final. India aims to secure the title for the second time, having previously won it in 2013. The Indian squad is comprised of Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, and Rahul Chahar.

(With inputs from agencies.)