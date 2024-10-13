India's Record-Breaking Triumph: Sanju Samson's Century Dazzles in T20I Win

In a thrilling T20I series, India sealed a 3-0 victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey. The star of the series, Washington Sundar, received the Impact Fielder of the Series award for his outstanding performances. Meanwhile, India's bowling unit, particularly Ravi Bishnoi, dismantled Bangladesh, securing a 133-run triumph.

Sanju Samson's brilliant display of batting prowess stole the show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala smashed an impressive 111 off 47 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, to propel India to a formidable 297/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson expressed his gratitude to the team's fielding coach T Dilip and staff after bagging the accolade.

Under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India's record-setting night was underscored by a joint-highest powerplay total and became their 37th score of over 200 in men's T20 cricket. Sanju Samson's century was notched at a remarkable strike rate of 236.17, etching his name into the record books as the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20I century and setting the second-fastest mark in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)