Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Triumph: Sanju Samson's Century Dazzles in T20I Win

India celebrated a commanding 3-0 T20I series win against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson’s explosive century and Washington Sundar's stellar fielding efforts were highlights. Indian bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi, stifled Bangladesh for a comprehensive 133-run victory, setting new records in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:44 IST
India's Record-Breaking Triumph: Sanju Samson's Century Dazzles in T20I Win
India all-rounder Washington Sundar (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20I series, India sealed a 3-0 victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing journey. The star of the series, Washington Sundar, received the Impact Fielder of the Series award for his outstanding performances. Meanwhile, India's bowling unit, particularly Ravi Bishnoi, dismantled Bangladesh, securing a 133-run triumph.

Sanju Samson's brilliant display of batting prowess stole the show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala smashed an impressive 111 off 47 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, to propel India to a formidable 297/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Samson expressed his gratitude to the team's fielding coach T Dilip and staff after bagging the accolade.

Under the leadership of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India's record-setting night was underscored by a joint-highest powerplay total and became their 37th score of over 200 in men's T20 cricket. Sanju Samson's century was notched at a remarkable strike rate of 236.17, etching his name into the record books as the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a T20I century and setting the second-fastest mark in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024