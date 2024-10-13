Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leads with Dominance: Crucial Follow-On for Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy

Himachal Pradesh secured a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Uttarakhand, establishing a 364-run first innings lead. Despite Avneesh Sudha's resistance, Uttarakhand faces a tough challenge following on, needing to bat through the day to avoid defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh Leads with Dominance: Crucial Follow-On for Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Himachal Pradesh showcased a commanding performance as they dismissed Uttarakhand for 299, securing a substantial 364-run first innings lead in their Ranji Trophy Group B clash.

The home team's aggressive declaration at 663 for six was bolstered by remarkable centuries from four batters, paving the way for an enforced follow-on against Uttarakhand.

Avneesh Sudha played valiantly with a 95-run stand, but Uttarakhand must bat with resolve, aiming to draw to avoid an outright defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024