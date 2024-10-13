Himachal Pradesh Leads with Dominance: Crucial Follow-On for Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy
Himachal Pradesh secured a dominant position in their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Uttarakhand, establishing a 364-run first innings lead. Despite Avneesh Sudha's resistance, Uttarakhand faces a tough challenge following on, needing to bat through the day to avoid defeat.
Himachal Pradesh showcased a commanding performance as they dismissed Uttarakhand for 299, securing a substantial 364-run first innings lead in their Ranji Trophy Group B clash.
The home team's aggressive declaration at 663 for six was bolstered by remarkable centuries from four batters, paving the way for an enforced follow-on against Uttarakhand.
Avneesh Sudha played valiantly with a 95-run stand, but Uttarakhand must bat with resolve, aiming to draw to avoid an outright defeat.
