Himachal Pradesh Leads with Dominance: Crucial Follow-On for Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy

Himachal Pradesh showcased a commanding performance as they dismissed Uttarakhand for 299, securing a substantial 364-run first innings lead in their Ranji Trophy Group B clash.

The home team's aggressive declaration at 663 for six was bolstered by remarkable centuries from four batters, paving the way for an enforced follow-on against Uttarakhand.

Avneesh Sudha played valiantly with a 95-run stand, but Uttarakhand must bat with resolve, aiming to draw to avoid an outright defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)