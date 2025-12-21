New Zealand Openers Rewrite Record Books with Dual Centuries

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway entered the annals of history on Sunday by smashing centuries in both innings against West Indies. Their record-breaking feats set a mammoth target of 462 runs for the opposition on day four of the final test in Mount Maunganui.

The West Indies, lagging 1-0 in the series, commenced their arduous chase with Brandon King and John Campbell at the crease, ending the day on 43 without loss, still 419 runs shy of the target. The West Indies had earlier faltered, posting 420 in their first innings compared to New Zealand's 575-8 declared.

A relentless display from Latham and Conway saw them demolish a weakened West Indies attack, with Conway scoring a fluent 100 before being dismissed, while Latham contributed 101. With New Zealand declaring at 306-2 in their second innings, their focus shifted to exploiting the bowling attack efficiently to secure victory.