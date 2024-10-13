Football Icon Bhaichung Bhutia Criticizes AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Amid IOA Controversy

Bhaichung Bhutia, the former captain of India's national football team, has launched a scathing attack on Kalyan Chaubey, the President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), accusing him of corruption and damaging the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Bhutia claimed Chaubey's actions have tarnished the reputation of Indian football, urging the IOA to remove him from any influential roles.

In response, PT Usha, the President of the IOA, refuted Chaubey's self-appointment as acting CEO of the IOA, labeling his actions illegal. She highlighted the ongoing power struggle within the IOA, emphasizing the need for transparency and adherence to constitutional norms. Usha has taken a firm stance against unauthorized meetings and agendas potentially orchestrated by Chaubey.

The rift within India's sports administration has drawn attention to broader governance issues. Bhutia's criticisms reflect growing concerns over leadership credibility in sports bodies, as allegations of corruption mar the image of Indian football. The situation underscores the urgent need for reforms to restore trust and integrity in the governance of Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)