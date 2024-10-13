Left Menu

India Faces Australian Challenge in Women's T20 World Cup

India and Australia faced off in a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match. Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma took key wickets, but Australia managed to set a formidable 152-run target, thanks to contributions from Harris, McGrath, Perry, and Litchfield. India struggled with fielding lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:28 IST
In a pivotal Women's T20 World Cup match, Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma led India's bowling attack against Australia, who set a challenging target of 152 runs. Thakur's early breakthroughs and Sharma's late wickets were highlights for India.

Australia's batting card featured significant contributions from Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, and Ellyse Perry. Despite a strong start with the ball, India's frailties became evident through fielding errors, missed catches, and a costly review.

Momentous fielding blunders allowed Australia to build pressure on India. McGrath's luck ran out when she was stumped for 32, while Harris's 40-run innings laid a solid foundation for Australia before falling to Mandhana's catch. India's hopes were dented by overturned decisions and missed chances on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

