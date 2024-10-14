Left Menu

Australia A Squad Announced for Crucial Series Against India A

Cricket Australia announces a 17-player squad for two first-class matches against India A. These games will act as a platform for players eyeing international opportunities before a busy Test summer. Key players include Nathan McSweeney as captain, Beau Webster, Cameron Bancroft, and young talents like Cooper Connolly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:16 IST
Cameron Bancroft (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed its 17-player squad set to compete in two pivotal first-class matches against India A. The encounters, scheduled for October 31 in Mackay and November 7 in Melbourne, present an opportunity for players on the verge of international selection or return from hiatus.

The Australian Chair of Selectors, George Bailey, expressed enthusiasm about the lineup, citing exceptional early performances in the Sheffield Shield season. Bailey remarked, "This squad excites us tremendously, offering a chance to showcase compelling performances for the upcoming Test summer, while recognizing outstanding domestic form in key roles." Veteran captain Nathan McSweeney will lead Australia A, with standout performer Beau Webster poised to earn a spot in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

Promising all-rounder Cooper Connolly, recently initiated into the ODI setup, joins this squad, while Cameron Bancroft seeks to reignite his Test career after a hiatus since 2019. Emerging talents like off-spinner Todd Murphy and Marcus Harris aim to leverage their prospective roles as potential replacements. This series represents a crucial platform for Scott Boland, who continues to vie for a spot amid Australia's proven pace lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

