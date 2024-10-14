Smith Returns to Anchoring Middle Order for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In a significant reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's National Selector, George Bailey, announced that Steven Smith will return to his middle-order role against India. This move marks the end of Smith's brief tenure as a Test opener following David Warner's retirement, a role in which Smith struggled, scoring just 171 runs at an average of 28.50.

The decision follows discussions between Pat Cummins, Andrew McDonald, and Smith, especially after Australia's last series against New Zealand, and is further influenced by Cameron Green's injury. Smith's shift has left a vacancy in the opening position and adjusted dynamics in Australia's batting roster during the Test series slated for November 22 in Perth.

With Smith stepping down as opener, focus turns to filling his previous position and the potential all-rounder role amidst Mitchell Marsh's uncertain bowling capabilities. However, Bailey noted Australia's history of succeeding without a dedicated all-rounder. As Australia prepares, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and young talent Sam Konstas are poised to prove their mettle in upcoming Australia A matches, further complicating selection ahead of the five-Test series.

