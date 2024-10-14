Left Menu

Inaugural Women's Hockey India League: A Grand Auction

New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a highly anticipated move, the women's Hockey India League (HIL) is launching with its first-ever player auctions this Tuesday, featuring over 350 athletes from around the globe. This inaugural event marks a significant milestone with over 250 domestic and more than 70 international players contending for a spot in the league.

Renowned Indian players such as Savita, Salima Tete, and Vandana Katariya are among the big domestic names, while international stars like Delfina Merino from Argentina and Rachael Lynch from Australia are set to perform. Initially, the women's league will have four teams, with plans to expand by adding two more teams in the next season.

The league format includes 24-player squads with a blend of local and overseas talent, supported by the league's vision of nurturing both domestic and global players. The HIL president expressed pride in this dual-gender league, which is a rare occurrence in India's sports scene, underscoring the league's commitment to elevating women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

