Bhatt's Six-Wicket Heroics Propel Baroda to Upset Over Mumbai

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt delivered a remarkable performance, claiming six wickets for 55 runs, to lead Baroda to a stunning 84-run victory over defending champions Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy clash on Monday.

Despite consistent shifts in momentum throughout the four-day match, Bhatt's decisive bowling in the second innings dismantled Mumbai's lineup, restricting them to 177 runs in 48.2 overs while chasing a target of 262.

Mumbai, starting the day at 42 for 2, struggled as they lost their remaining wickets for just 135 runs, despite a valiant 41-run partnership between Siddhesh Lad and Shreyas Iyer. Bhatt's exceptional spell concluded with critical dismissals, securing a memorable triumph for Baroda.

(With inputs from agencies.)