Draft National Sports Bill Aims for Gender Parity and Governance Reform

The Indian government's Draft National Sports Bill is set to revolutionize the sports sector by proposing 30% women's representation in key sporting bodies, including the Indian Olympic Association and the Paralympic Committee of India. This move aligns with global efforts toward gender parity and inclusivity, Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

The bill also stipulates that 10% of voting members in these organizations must be sportspersons of outstanding merit, elected by the Athletes' Commission. Supported by the creation of an Appellate Sports Tribunal, the bill aims to expedite dispute resolutions, reducing dependence on the civil courts, said the minister.

According to Mandaviya, the draft was prepared in view of India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The proposed legislation invites public and stakeholder comments as part of a pre-legislative consultation process, setting a model for states lacking comprehensive sports policies.

