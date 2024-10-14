FIFA Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny Over Expanded Schedule

The conflict between FIFA and key European football organizations intensified as these entities have lodged a formal complaint with the EU's antitrust regulators, alleging that FIFA has abused its dominant position by implementing an ever-expanding international match schedule. This expansion, they argue, is leading to issues of player fatigue, injuries, and mental health concerns.

Central to the complaint is the revamped Club World Cup, set to grow from seven to 32 teams and occupy nearly a month in the U.S., impacting both player wellbeing and club operations, including lucrative pre-season tours. LaLiga's president, Javier Tebas, accused FIFA of acting in self-interest, neglecting the broader implications on the football ecosystem.

Despite criticism, FIFA defends its position, stating that the calendar was agreed upon by representatives globally, including European bodies. Meanwhile, European governing body UEFA, despite increasing its Champions League schedule, wasn't included in the complaint, due to its open dialogue with the leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)