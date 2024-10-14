Left Menu

FIFA Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny Over Expanded Schedule

European football entities have filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators against FIFA, accusing it of abusing its dominance by expanding the international football calendar. Concerns focus on player fatigue and scheduling conflicts, especially with the expanded Club World Cup. FIFA maintains the schedule was approved through consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict between FIFA and key European football organizations intensified as these entities have lodged a formal complaint with the EU's antitrust regulators, alleging that FIFA has abused its dominant position by implementing an ever-expanding international match schedule. This expansion, they argue, is leading to issues of player fatigue, injuries, and mental health concerns.

Central to the complaint is the revamped Club World Cup, set to grow from seven to 32 teams and occupy nearly a month in the U.S., impacting both player wellbeing and club operations, including lucrative pre-season tours. LaLiga's president, Javier Tebas, accused FIFA of acting in self-interest, neglecting the broader implications on the football ecosystem.

Despite criticism, FIFA defends its position, stating that the calendar was agreed upon by representatives globally, including European bodies. Meanwhile, European governing body UEFA, despite increasing its Champions League schedule, wasn't included in the complaint, due to its open dialogue with the leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

