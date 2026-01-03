Left Menu

Iran Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Iran has strongly condemned a recent U.S. military strike on Venezuela, labeling it a severe breach of Venezuela's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Tehran has urged the UN Security Council to intervene immediately and take steps to hold accountable those responsible for the unlawful aggression.

Updated: 03-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran, a close ally of Venezuela, has publicly denounced the latest military action by the United States on Venezuelan soil, describing it as a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian foreign ministry has issued a call to the United Nations Security Council, urging swift action to put an end to what it deems an unlawful act of aggression.

Additionally, Tehran is pressing for those responsible to be held accountable, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. This move highlights the strained geopolitical tensions between these nations.

