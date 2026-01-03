Iran Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela
Iran has strongly condemned a recent U.S. military strike on Venezuela, labeling it a severe breach of Venezuela's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Tehran has urged the UN Security Council to intervene immediately and take steps to hold accountable those responsible for the unlawful aggression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:47 IST
Iran, a close ally of Venezuela, has publicly denounced the latest military action by the United States on Venezuelan soil, describing it as a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Iranian foreign ministry has issued a call to the United Nations Security Council, urging swift action to put an end to what it deems an unlawful act of aggression.
Additionally, Tehran is pressing for those responsible to be held accountable, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. This move highlights the strained geopolitical tensions between these nations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Venezuela
- U.S.
- military
- strike
- sovereignty
- territorial
- Security Council
- Tehran
- UN
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured
Tragedy Strikes as Out-of-Control Truck Hits Pedestrians
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro has been captured after the US conducted a 'large scale strike' on country, reports AP.
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources
US Forces Capture Venezuelan President Maduro in Surprising Strike