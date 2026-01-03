Iran Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Iran, a close ally of Venezuela, has publicly denounced the latest military action by the United States on Venezuelan soil, describing it as a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian foreign ministry has issued a call to the United Nations Security Council, urging swift action to put an end to what it deems an unlawful act of aggression.

Additionally, Tehran is pressing for those responsible to be held accountable, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. This move highlights the strained geopolitical tensions between these nations.