New Zealand's Triumph Sends India Out of Women's T20 World Cup

India's journey in the Women's T20 World Cup ended after New Zealand defeated Pakistan with a strong performance. Despite Pakistan's initial success in restricting New Zealand, their batting faltered, allowing New Zealand to enter the semifinals. India's early loss to New Zealand sealed their exit from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's hopes were dashed in the Women's T20 World Cup as New Zealand secured a decisive 54-run victory over Pakistan, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2016. India's progress relied on a specific victory condition for Pakistan, which sadly did not materialize.

Despite Pakistan's promising start by limiting New Zealand to 110 for six in 20 overs, their batting lineup collapsed, scoring just 56 in 11.4 overs. New Zealand finished second in Group A behind Australia, ultimately outclassing India's semifinal aspirations following their loss to New Zealand in the first match.

New Zealand's bowling attack, led by spinner Amelia Kerr, and seamers Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson, dismantled Pakistan's chase. Earlier, Pakistan's bowlers, including the impressive duo of Omaima Sohail and Nashra Sandhu, had applied pressure on New Zealand. However, the batting team failed to capitalize on this advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

