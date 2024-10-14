Left Menu

Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots for Africa Cup of Nations 2024

Cameroon and Algeria have qualified for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Both teams secured victories in their qualifying matches, joining hosts Morocco and Burkina Faso in the finals. Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea also achieved significant wins, bolstering their chances to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:51 IST
Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cameroon and Algeria have assured their participation in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Morocco, following their recent victories in the qualifying rounds. Cameroon achieved a narrow 1-0 win against Kenya, with Boris Enow delivering the decisive blow.

Meanwhile, Algeria maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 win over Togo, thanks to a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini. These victories position Cameroon and Algeria among the four teams qualified so far, alongside hosts Morocco and Burkina Faso.

In other results, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea claimed vital wins, enhancing their prospects in the tournament. Zimbabwe's triumph over Namibia puts them in a strong position, while Equatorial Guinea secured a dramatic win against Liberia to solidify their standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024