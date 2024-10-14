Cameroon and Algeria Secure Spots for Africa Cup of Nations 2024

Cameroon and Algeria have assured their participation in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in Morocco, following their recent victories in the qualifying rounds. Cameroon achieved a narrow 1-0 win against Kenya, with Boris Enow delivering the decisive blow.

Meanwhile, Algeria maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 win over Togo, thanks to a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini. These victories position Cameroon and Algeria among the four teams qualified so far, alongside hosts Morocco and Burkina Faso.

In other results, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea claimed vital wins, enhancing their prospects in the tournament. Zimbabwe's triumph over Namibia puts them in a strong position, while Equatorial Guinea secured a dramatic win against Liberia to solidify their standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)