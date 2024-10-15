Fernando Gago Returns to Boca Juniors as Head Coach
Fernando Gago, the former Argentina international, has been appointed as the head coach of Boca Juniors. Gago, who started his career at Boca, replaces Diego Martinez. He has previously managed Racing Club to success and is set to leave Chivas for this new role.
Boca Juniors have announced the appointment of Fernando Gago as their new head coach, marking the return of the former Argentina international to his roots. Gago, who first debuted with Boca in 2004, takes over from Diego Martinez following his resignation after a series of losses.
Fernando Gago, 38, is celebrated for his career as a defensive midfielder with renowned clubs such as Real Madrid, Roma, and Valencia before he returned to Argentina to play for Boca in 2013 and later concluded his playing career with Velez Sarsfield.
As a coach, Gago has garnered achievements with Racing Club, capturing the Argentine Champions Trophy and the International Super Cup. Previously at Chivas, he announced he will be departing to join Boca Juniors, where he aims to lead the team to new heights.
