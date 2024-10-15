Bangladesh Cricket Board Suspends Hathurusingha over Alleged Misconduct

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken decisive action by suspending men's team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha following allegations of misconduct during the previous year's ODI World Cup in India.

Hathurusingha, previously instrumental in Bangladesh's cricket endeavors but marred by a dismal series in India, will be succeeded by former West Indies player Phil Simmons. Phil Simmons, who has been recognized for his all-rounder capabilities and opening batting skills during his tenure with the West Indies in the 1990s, is expected to steer the team through the next ICC Champions Trophy.

The allegations suggesting Hathurusingha slapped a player have prompted the BCB to terminate his contract post-suspension. Hathurusingha's contract, initially set for expiry post-2025 Champions Trophy, will now conclude after the suspension. His departure marks a series of setbacks for Bangladesh under his leadership during key World Cup events.

(With inputs from agencies.)