Left Menu

Bangladesh Cricket Board Suspends Hathurusingha over Alleged Misconduct

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusingha due to allegations of inappropriate conduct during the ODI World Cup. Phil Simmons will replace him, marking an end to Hathurusingha's brief stint characterized by poor performances in recent series against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board Suspends Hathurusingha over Alleged Misconduct
Chandika Hathurusingha
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken decisive action by suspending men's team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha following allegations of misconduct during the previous year's ODI World Cup in India.

Hathurusingha, previously instrumental in Bangladesh's cricket endeavors but marred by a dismal series in India, will be succeeded by former West Indies player Phil Simmons. Phil Simmons, who has been recognized for his all-rounder capabilities and opening batting skills during his tenure with the West Indies in the 1990s, is expected to steer the team through the next ICC Champions Trophy.

The allegations suggesting Hathurusingha slapped a player have prompted the BCB to terminate his contract post-suspension. Hathurusingha's contract, initially set for expiry post-2025 Champions Trophy, will now conclude after the suspension. His departure marks a series of setbacks for Bangladesh under his leadership during key World Cup events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024