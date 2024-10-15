Australia Stalls Japan in World Cup Qualifier Drama

Australia brought Japan's dominant World Cup qualifying run to an unexpected halt on Tuesday, with Tony Popovic's team securing a 1-1 draw against the Group C leaders.

The Japanese had secured nine straight victories without conceding, but Australia's defensive approach paid off when Shogo Taniguchi misdirected Lewis Miller's cross into his own goal. Keito Nakamura later equalized for Japan in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, South Korea claimed a 3-2 victory over Iraq, further positioning themselves as Group B leaders. In other matches, China defeated Indonesia 2-1, marking their first win in Group C.

