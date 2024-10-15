Thrilling Battles at the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament

The chessboards were ablaze as Atharv Soni registered a significant victory over Om Gada, joining the pack of leaders in the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament's sixth round on Tuesday.

Awash in tension, the tournament showcased Maharashtra's Yash Watarkar and Arnav Kherdekar, alongside Delhi's AIM Saikath Nath, as they seized top spots with 5.5 points each. Soni effectively leveraged a strategic misstep by Gada, asserting dominance with a powerful black Bishop pair.

In another highlight, IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Pune's Watarkar conserved their positions, drawing against city counterparts. With fierce competition in the rearview mirror, players like Sanjeev Mishra and Yash Kapadi clinched key victories, marking them as potential top finishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)