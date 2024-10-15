Left Menu

Thrilling Battles at the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament

In the sixth round of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, Atharv Soni claimed a notable win against Om Gada, joining other top contenders in the lead. The tournament witnessed key matches that shaped the leaderboard, with multiple players tied at 5.5 points, intensifying the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The chessboards were ablaze as Atharv Soni registered a significant victory over Om Gada, joining the pack of leaders in the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament's sixth round on Tuesday.

Awash in tension, the tournament showcased Maharashtra's Yash Watarkar and Arnav Kherdekar, alongside Delhi's AIM Saikath Nath, as they seized top spots with 5.5 points each. Soni effectively leveraged a strategic misstep by Gada, asserting dominance with a powerful black Bishop pair.

In another highlight, IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Pune's Watarkar conserved their positions, drawing against city counterparts. With fierce competition in the rearview mirror, players like Sanjeev Mishra and Yash Kapadi clinched key victories, marking them as potential top finishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

