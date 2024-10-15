Injury Woes: Bundesliga's Troubling Trend Amid Costly Premier League Setbacks

Players in Germany's Bundesliga are reportedly the most at risk of injury among Europe's top domestic leagues, as highlighted in a recent report. Conversely, the English Premier League incurs the largest financial losses due to player injuries, according to the study released on Tuesday.

The fourth edition of insurance firm Howden's Men's European Football Injury Index notes an upward trend in injuries across Europe's major leagues, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, and Serie A, with 4,123 recorded during the 2023-24 season — a 4% increase from the previous season. The report reveals that injuries resulted in a combined cost of 732 million euros ($797.73 million) for clubs last season in wages paid to sidelined players.

As player welfare becomes an increasingly pressing issue, amplified by FIFA's expanded Club World Cup and UEFA's redesigned club tournaments, concerns grow about the physical toll on footballers. FIFPRO Europe, alongside domestic leagues, has even cautioned about potential strike action if current demands continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)