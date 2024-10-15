Left Menu

Cummins Highlights Bumrah's Role in Border-Gavaskar Clash

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series approaches, Australia's captain Pat Cummins emphasizes Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah's importance in the upcoming games. Cummins admires Bumrah's abilities and notes the absence of veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, reflecting on past encounters and the challenges this series might bring.

Updated: 15-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:15 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the eagerly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series draws near, set to commence on November 22 in Perth, Australian captain Pat Cummins has acknowledged the pivotal role Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may play in influencing the series' outcome. Commending Bumrah's skills, Cummins highlighted the challenge presented by the Indian pacer to his team. 'I'm a big fan of Bumrah. I think he's a fantastic bowler,' Cummins stated during a session at the Star Sports Press Room. 'Hopefully, if we can keep him quiet, that is going to go a long way to winning the series.'

Beyond Bumrah, Cummins noted the potential impact of India's lesser-seen bowlers, acknowledging they bring an element of unpredictability to the series. 'Alongside him, he has got some other guys who haven't played a lot over here in Australia (that) we haven't seen a lot of. We'll see how it goes,' he remarked.

Reflecting on the series' dynamics, Cummins also addressed the absence of seasoned Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been instrumental in past Border-Gavaskar encounters. The Australian captain fondly recalled his fierce battles against Pujara, whom he described as an enduring opponent. 'It was always great playing against Pujara. He was one of those guys who never really felt like he was getting away from you. But then he would just bat, bat, bat and bat,' Cummins reminisced. 'Some days he won, other days I won. It's going to have a bit of a different feel without him. Pujara is a great player. I had lots of battles against him over the years. I quite enjoyed them, to be honest. It was real Test cricket.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

