Sports World Highlights: Brady's Stake, Pippen's Deal, and Exciting Trades

In a significant development for the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has been unanimously approved by the league owners to acquire a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. This decision, lauded by commissioner Roger Goodell, underscores the robust health of the league. Brady, who has transitioned to a broadcasting role at Fox, now holds approximately 5% of the team's shares.

Meanwhile, on the soccer front, the U.S. national team faced a setback under Mauricio Pochettino's new management, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Mexico during a friendly match in Guadalajara. Mexico's Raul Jimenez opened the tally with a stunning free kick that electrified the home supporters at Estadio Akron.

In other sports news, guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has inked a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, though financial specifics remain undisclosed. Additionally, notable moves in the NFL include the Buffalo Bills acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper and the New York Jets trading for Davante Adams from the Raiders. Both trades are seen as strategic moves to bolster offensive capabilities.

