Neetu David: A Trailblazer in Women's Cricket Joins ICC Hall of Fame

Neetu David, former Indian cricketer and a pivotal figure in women's cricket, has been bestowed with the honor of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. David's record for the best bowling figures in a women's Test innings remains unbeaten and is a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport.

Alongside David, cricket icons AB de Villiers of South Africa and England's Alastair Cook have also been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. This accolade marks a significant milestone in the illustrious career of David, who has greatly contributed to India's presence in international women's cricket.

David's legacy includes being the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs and leading the team to their first World Cup final in 2005. Her induction into the Hall of Fame signifies her lasting impact on the sport, setting a standard for future generations of cricketers.

