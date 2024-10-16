Left Menu

Neetu David: A Trailblazer in Women's Cricket Joins ICC Hall of Fame

Former Indian cricketer Neetu David, known for her record-breaking performance in women's Test cricket, has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. As the current chairman of selectors for the Indian women's team, she joins cricket legends AB de Villiers and Alastair Cook in the prestigious ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:07 IST
Neetu David: A Trailblazer in Women's Cricket Joins ICC Hall of Fame
Neetu David
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Neetu David, former Indian cricketer and a pivotal figure in women's cricket, has been bestowed with the honor of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. David's record for the best bowling figures in a women's Test innings remains unbeaten and is a testament to her skill and dedication to the sport.

Alongside David, cricket icons AB de Villiers of South Africa and England's Alastair Cook have also been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. This accolade marks a significant milestone in the illustrious career of David, who has greatly contributed to India's presence in international women's cricket.

David's legacy includes being the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs and leading the team to their first World Cup final in 2005. Her induction into the Hall of Fame signifies her lasting impact on the sport, setting a standard for future generations of cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024