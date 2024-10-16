Sukant Kadam to Showcase Equality in Sports at Madrid's Inclusive Games

Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam, the world's number one, is poised to participate in the second edition of the Inclusive Games, known as 'II Juegos Inclusivos', in Madrid on Thursday.

Kadam will join forces with Spain's Clara Azurmendi, going head-to-head with Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's paraglider champion, Iván Segura. This competition features both Olympic and Paralympic athletes collaborating.

The II Juegos Inclusivos operates under the honorary presidency of King Felipe VI, promoting competition alongside equality. Kadam remarked, "It's an honour to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event shines a spotlight on the importance of sports inclusion and equality."

(With inputs from agencies.)