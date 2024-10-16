Left Menu

Sukant Kadam to Showcase Equality in Sports at Madrid's Inclusive Games

Indian para badminton star Sukant Kadam is set to join the second edition of the Inclusive Games in Madrid. Teaming with Spanish player Clara Azurmendi, Kadam will compete against Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's Iván Segura. The event underscores athletic excellence and equality in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:16 IST
Sukant Kadam to Showcase Equality in Sports at Madrid's Inclusive Games
Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam, the world's number one, is poised to participate in the second edition of the Inclusive Games, known as 'II Juegos Inclusivos', in Madrid on Thursday.

Kadam will join forces with Spain's Clara Azurmendi, going head-to-head with Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's paraglider champion, Iván Segura. This competition features both Olympic and Paralympic athletes collaborating.

The II Juegos Inclusivos operates under the honorary presidency of King Felipe VI, promoting competition alongside equality. Kadam remarked, "It's an honour to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event shines a spotlight on the importance of sports inclusion and equality."

(With inputs from agencies.)

