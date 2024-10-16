Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan's Farewell Test: An Emotional Goodbye

Shakib Al Hasan prepares for his farewell Test appearance against South Africa in Dhaka. Despite legal controversies and previous disputes with the Bangladesh Cricket Board over security issues, Shakib seeks to conclude his illustrious international career with a heartfelt goodbye to fans. His political stance remains a talking point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:18 IST
Bangladesh's cricket legend, Shakib Al Hasan, will play his final Test against South Africa in what promises to be an emotionally charged farewell. Named in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming match, Shakib had long expressed a desire to conclude his Test career at home.

His wish was initially met with hurdles, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was hesitant to provide security assurances, citing their limitations as a non-security agency. However, the interim government's sports advisor ensured protection, dependent on Shakib clarifying his political stance amid Bangladesh's civil unrest.

Despite legal challenges, including accusations of being linked to a murder—a charge Shakib denied, given his presence in Canada during the incident—the all-rounder issued a heartfelt apology for his silence during national troubles. He expressed appreciation for his fans ahead of this significant milestone in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

