Shakib Al Hasan's Farewell Test: An Emotional Goodbye

Bangladesh's cricket legend, Shakib Al Hasan, will play his final Test against South Africa in what promises to be an emotionally charged farewell. Named in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming match, Shakib had long expressed a desire to conclude his Test career at home.

His wish was initially met with hurdles, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was hesitant to provide security assurances, citing their limitations as a non-security agency. However, the interim government's sports advisor ensured protection, dependent on Shakib clarifying his political stance amid Bangladesh's civil unrest.

Despite legal challenges, including accusations of being linked to a murder—a charge Shakib denied, given his presence in Canada during the incident—the all-rounder issued a heartfelt apology for his silence during national troubles. He expressed appreciation for his fans ahead of this significant milestone in his career.

