Thomas Tuchel confidently entered Wembley Stadium to express his singular focus on leading England to a World Cup victory in 2026, an achievement that has eluded the nation since 1966.

After signing an 18-month contract, the seasoned coach from Germany conveyed his enthusiasm at a press conference, drawing inspiration from a quote by soccer luminary Pele. Tuchel is only the third foreign coach to take the helm of England's team.

His appointment follows Gareth Southgate's fruitful tenure and has raised questions, though Tuchel aims to win support through his passion and strategic vision for England's talented squad.

