Earthquake Fears Grip Istanbul as Residents Remain on Edge

Istanbul residents face anxiety after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake and over 180 aftershocks. The quake left over 200 injured due to panic, with limited structural damage reported. Authorities are vigilant as the region has a high seismic risk, recalling past devastating earthquakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Many residents in Istanbul spent a restless night outdoors, fearful of returning to their homes following a strong earthquake and an ongoing series of over 180 aftershocks.

The magnitude 6.2 tremor that struck on Wednesday deeply impacted the sprawling city of 16 million, leaving inhabitants shaken and on edge over the possibility of a more destructive quake.

In the aftermath of the tremor, which marked the strongest to hit Istanbul in recent years, panic ensued although no serious structural damage was reported. Numerous injuries were incurred as residents attempted to escape buildings or suffered panic attacks.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located about 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul, affecting several neighboring provinces.

With memories of a catastrophic earthquake two years ago that led to over 53,000 fatalities still vivid, many Istanbulites sought refuge by sleeping in their cars or setting up tents in open spaces, wary of a potentially stronger quake.

In anticipation, environment, urbanization, and climate change minister Murat Kurum reported 378 instances of structural damages with at least a dozen buildings temporarily evacuated.

Although the quake extended the fault zone towards Istanbul, seismological experts suggest it could either herald a temporary decrease in seismic activity or foreshadow a more severe tremor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

