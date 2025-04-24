Diplomatic Strain: U.S.-South Africa Relations in Focus

In a significant diplomatic conversation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on social media platform X on Thursday that he had engaged with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing Ukraine war and the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations.

President Ramaphosa expressed mutual agreement on the urgency of ending the war to prevent further loss of life. He stressed the need for an imminent meeting to address multiple issues affecting U.S.-South Africa relations. Tensions have been mounting since Trump's return to office in January, leading to a visible downturn in relations.

The U.S. strained diplomatic ties by expelling South Africa's ambassador and halting financial aid, actions justified by Washington's disapproval of South Africa's land reform policies and its legal action against Israel in the World Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)