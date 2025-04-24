Left Menu

Courage Amidst Chaos: A Daughter's Tale of Survival in Kashmir

Arathi Menon recounts the terrifying experience of surviving a terrorist attack in Kashmir that tragically claimed her father's life. Despite the chaos, she managed to protect her family and, with the help of compassionate strangers, brought her father's body back home, shielding her mother from the grim reality until the end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:55 IST
Menon
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir, Arathi Menon has returned home, bearing the burden of witnessing her father, N Ramachandran, being killed before her eyes. The serene landscape of Baisaran in Pahalgam transformed into a scene of bloodshed.

Amidst the terrifying chaos, Menon, her father, and her six-year-old twins found themselves fleeing for their lives. A stranger, emerging from the woods, opened fire, taking Ramachandran's life. Unfazed by the immediate danger, Menon managed to escape with her children, eventually finding help from locals.

Even after witnessing such trauma, Menon prioritized her family's vulnerability, keeping the truth from her mother until reaching Kochi. Her family's vacation which started joyously turned into a harrowing memory, with the final tribute to Ramachandran scheduled for Friday in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

