Former Commander Sentenced: Corruption in Russian Military
Ivan Popov, a former major general in Russia who criticized military leadership, was sentenced to five years for large-scale fraud. He was found guilty of embezzling over 130 million roubles worth of metal meant for fortifications on the Ukrainian frontline. This case highlights corruption issues within military ranks.
A former top Russian commander was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of large-scale fraud, as reported by the TASS state news agency. The decision was handed down by a military court.
Ivan Popov, a former major general and leader of Russia's 58th army, had earlier criticized Moscow's military leadership in Ukraine. During his tenure, he also fought in Chechnya and later led Russian units in the southern region of Ukraine.
Popov was accused and convicted of embezzling over 130 million roubles worth of metal products. These materials were meant for establishing fortifications along the frontline in Ukraine, exposing corruption within the military framework.
